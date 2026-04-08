Angel One surged 8.29% to Rs 266.40 after the company's client base climbed 20.5% to 37.39 million in March 2026 compared with 31.02 million in March 2025.

The companys client base also increased 1.3% month-on-month (MoM) in March 2026 from 36.93 million recorded in February 2026.

Angel ones overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 49,95,700 crore in March 2026, down 10.4% MoM and up 37.3% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 48,03,200 crore in March 2026, down 11.3% MoM and up 34.8% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 6,900 crore (down 10.8% MoM and down 6.2% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 18,400 crore (up 20.8% MoM and up 175.5% YoY) in March 2026.