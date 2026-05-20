Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 23.04 crore

Net Loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 216.48% to Rs 22.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 90.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.