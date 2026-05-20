Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 23.04 crore

Net Loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 216.48% to Rs 22.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 90.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.0425.12 -8 90.3287.79 3 OPM %-6.08-6.45 --10.22-19.61 - PBDT-10.22-0.41 -2393 27.8111.20 148 PBT-11.02-1.43 -671 24.537.93 209 NP-10.97-0.44 -2393 22.857.22 216

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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