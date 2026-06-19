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Anik Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 83.50% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net loss of Anik Industries reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.50% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 144.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.0448.74 -84 144.06116.37 24 OPM %-33.331.89 --0.982.29 - PBDT-0.900.61 PL 1.344.18 -68 PBT-0.980.49 PL 0.933.66 -75 NP-2.190.43 PL -0.943.04 PL

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