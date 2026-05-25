Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.