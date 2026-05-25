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Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.05 120 0.520.64 -19 OPM %45.450 -42.3139.06 - PBDT0.040.18 -78 0.120.60 -80 PBT0.040.18 -78 0.120.60 -80 NP0.040.10 -60 0.160.46 -65

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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