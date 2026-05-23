Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 15.11 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.22% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 62.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.