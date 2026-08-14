Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2615.37 -7 OPM %6.107.16 -PBDT0.800.94 -15 PBT0.210.37 -43 NP0.160.02 700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Trans India House Impex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 3.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Crysdale Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Next Story