Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 14.26 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2615.37 -7 OPM %6.107.16 -PBDT0.800.94 -15 PBT0.210.37 -43 NP0.160.02 700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content