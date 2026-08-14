Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.2615.376.107.160.800.940.210.370.160.02

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