Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 23.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 69.51 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 23.91% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 69.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales69.5161.36 13 OPM %3.373.86 -PBDT2.071.83 13 PBT1.531.24 23 NP1.140.92 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content