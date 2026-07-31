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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 53.14% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of Anka India reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 53.14% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.765.89 -53 OPM %17.757.13 -PBDT0.490.43 14 PBT0.080.02 300 NP0.05-0.01 LP

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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