Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 14.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Ankur Marketing declined 14.75% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.56% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.