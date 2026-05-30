Anlon Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 36.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 50.89 crore

Net profit of Anlon Healthcare declined 36.94% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 50.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.94% to Rs 28.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.96% to Rs 171.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.