Anlon Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 87.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 162.94% to Rs 87.56 crore

Net profit of Anlon Healthcare rose 87.61% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.94% to Rs 87.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.5633.3017.8018.7414.735.4313.665.006.663.55

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