Anlon Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 87.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 162.94% to Rs 87.56 croreNet profit of Anlon Healthcare rose 87.61% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.94% to Rs 87.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.5633.30 163 OPM %17.8018.74 -PBDT14.735.43 171 PBT13.665.00 173 NP6.663.55 88
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