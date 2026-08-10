Anmol India standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.07% to Rs 455.72 croreNet profit of Anmol India rose 4.90% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.07% to Rs 455.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 577.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales455.72577.36 -21 OPM %2.171.76 -PBDT8.157.80 4 PBT8.027.65 5 NP6.005.72 5
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