Anmol India standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.07% to Rs 455.72 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 4.90% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.07% to Rs 455.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 577.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.455.72577.362.171.768.157.808.027.656.005.72

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