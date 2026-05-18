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Anmol India standalone net profit rises 56.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 308.51 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 56.88% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 308.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.66% to Rs 11.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 1416.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1274.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales308.51314.23 -2 1416.571274.26 11 OPM %0.911.42 -1.351.25 - PBDT3.692.53 46 15.9510.02 59 PBT3.512.35 49 15.269.55 60 NP2.511.60 57 11.306.99 62

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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