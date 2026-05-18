Anmol India standalone net profit rises 56.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 308.51 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 56.88% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 308.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.66% to Rs 11.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 1416.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1274.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.