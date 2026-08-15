Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.93% to Rs 31.92 crore

Net Loss of Annvrridhhi Ventures reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.93% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.9221.010.06-1.05-0.15-0.26-0.16-0.27-0.16-0.27

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