ANS Pvt standalone net profit rises 185.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 16.78 crore

Net profit of ANS Pvt rose 185.94% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.02% to Rs 16.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 64.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.