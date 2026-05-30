Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.64% to Rs 69.98 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.64% to Rs 69.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.21% to Rs 341.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.