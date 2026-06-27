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Antarctica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 348.75% to Rs 30.47 crore

Net loss of Antarctica reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 348.75% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.14% to Rs 62.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.476.79 349 62.9125.05 151 OPM %-1.1225.63 -2.673.23 - PBDT-0.031.74 PL 2.490.82 204 PBT-0.260.65 PL 1.56-0.32 LP NP-0.080.65 PL 1.28-0.32 LP

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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