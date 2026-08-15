Antarctica standalone net profit declines 20.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 709.82% to Rs 40.41 crore

Net profit of Antarctica declined 20.29% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 709.82% to Rs 40.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.414.991.4620.240.591.010.590.740.550.69

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