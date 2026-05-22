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Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 98.16% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 98.16% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.09% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.19% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.2211.96 -98 5.1743.79 -88 OPM %54.551.34 -1.741.69 - PBDT0.120.16 -25 0.090.74 -88 PBT0.120.16 -25 0.090.74 -88 NP0.090.12 -25 0.060.55 -89

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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