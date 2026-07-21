Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 11.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.58% to Rs 418.22 croreNet profit of Anthem Biosciences declined 11.67% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 418.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 540.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales418.22540.21 -23 OPM %36.0035.45 -PBDT174.57212.69 -18 PBT144.58186.25 -22 NP119.94135.79 -12
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