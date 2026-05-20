Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 129.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 610.94 crore

Net profit of Anthem Biosciences rose 129.68% to Rs 189.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 610.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.14% to Rs 591.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 2124.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1844.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.