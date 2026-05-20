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Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 129.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 610.94 crore

Net profit of Anthem Biosciences rose 129.68% to Rs 189.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 610.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.14% to Rs 591.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 2124.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1844.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales610.94483.20 26 2124.331844.55 15 OPM %43.7440.40 -39.2536.37 - PBDT316.53208.73 52 982.70746.24 32 PBT276.94178.31 55 848.63656.87 29 NP189.7682.62 130 591.79451.26 31

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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