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Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 285.77 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 18.70% to Rs 32.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 285.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.61% to Rs 75.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 1053.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 933.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales285.77242.66 18 1053.19933.61 13 OPM %19.9321.03 -19.5120.89 - PBDT52.4442.69 23 175.49164.48 7 PBT30.8324.53 26 89.7394.52 -5 NP32.5240.00 -19 75.4585.36 -12

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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