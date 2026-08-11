Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 95.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 260.99 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 95.73% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 260.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.260.99247.3414.2522.2623.6146.241.3425.630.7617.78

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