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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 95.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 95.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 260.99 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 95.73% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 260.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.99247.34 6 OPM %14.2522.26 -PBDT23.6146.24 -49 PBT1.3425.63 -95 NP0.7617.78 -96

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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