Antony Waste spurts after subsidiary secures investment for two Andhra-based WtE projects

Antony Waste Handling Cell jumped 6.05% to Rs 445.80 after the company announced that its subsidiary Antony Lara Enviro Solutions has secured investment of over 750 million yen for setting up of two waste-to-energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company said that Antony Lara Enviro Solutions has entered into share subscription agreement and shareholders agreement with JFE Engineering Corporation, Japan, for an investment of over 750 million yen in two special purpose vehicles (SPVs), namely Kadapa Renew Energy and Kurnool Renew Energy.

The aforementioned SPVs have been incorporated for setting up of two waste-to-energy (WtE) projects in Andhra Pradesh.