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Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 6.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 202.12 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 6.26% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 202.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 41.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 771.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 661.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales202.12198.14 2 771.66661.51 17 OPM %9.849.43 -8.009.21 - PBDT18.5220.05 -8 65.6169.75 -6 PBT15.5217.29 -10 54.2361.01 -11 NP11.6812.46 -6 41.0547.35 -13

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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