Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 37.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 193.81 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma rose 37.59% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 193.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales193.81186.48 4 OPM %8.395.52 -PBDT19.3513.47 44 PBT16.9210.95 55 NP11.428.30 38
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