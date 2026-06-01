Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.86% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.86% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 282.35% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.94% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.