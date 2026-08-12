Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.55% to Rs 1.70 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv rose 64.71% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.55% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.701.16 47 OPM %62.9450.86 -PBDT0.800.54 48 PBT0.740.46 61 NP0.560.34 65
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