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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
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Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 50.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.963.20 -39 OPM %43.8826.88 -PBDT0.790.71 11 PBT0.540.44 23 NP0.360.72 -50

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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