APAR Industries jumped 6.70% to Rs 14,306.85 after it has reported a 77.79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 467.45 crore on a 29.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,591.06 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 622.60 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 352.52 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 29.13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 814 crore in Q1 FY27, while EBITDA margin stood at 12.4% in Q1 FY27 as against 9.8% in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, the companys conductor business posted strong growth, with revenue rising 19.87% YoY to Rs 3,338.13 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from the transformer and specialty oils segment increased 34.76% YoY to Rs 1,700.87 crore, while the power and telecom cable solutions division reported a 29.49% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 1,838.06 crore during the quarter.

Separately, the company announced plans to strengthen its international presence through expansion in the UK and Brazil. The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, proposed to be named APAR Industries UK (or another approved name), with an initial cash subscription of GBP 100,000. The new entity will undertake trading in conductors, optical ground wires (OPGW), alloy rods and cables, subject to regulatory approvals. In Brazil, APAR plans to infuse up to BRL 3 million into its existing wholly owned subsidiary, Apar Industries Latam Ltda, through a cash subscription for equity shares. The investment, to be made in one or more tranches during FY27 or the following financial year, is aimed at enabling the subsidiary to participate in local tenders across South and Latin America that require or prefer local representation.