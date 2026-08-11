Apar Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 14,801.25/share

Apar Industries rose 1.02% to Rs 16,608.10 after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 14,801.25 per equity share.

The company's share issue committee of directors approved the opening of the issue on 10 August 2026.

The floor price of Rs 14,801.25 per share is at a discount of 9.97% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 16,440.35 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue.