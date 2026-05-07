Apcotex Inds hits the roof as Q4 PAT zooms 107% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Apcotex Industries hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 511.35 after the company's standalone net profit zoomed 107.40% to Rs 34.74 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.75 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.79% year on year to Rs 397.58 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2026 .

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 44.98 crore in Q4 FY26, up 83.81% YoY.

Total expenses increased 10.26% to Rs 359.31 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 325.85 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 256.05 crore (up 6.13% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 36.67 crore (up 76.21% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.39 crore (down 45.43% YoY) during the period under review.