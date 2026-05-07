Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 107.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 397.58 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 107.28% to Rs 34.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 397.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.59% to Rs 101.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 1441.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1392.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.