Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has appointed Manish Bhagat as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective 21 September 2026. Bhagat succeeds Atul Khosla, who has stepped down from the role to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Bhagat brings over 20 years of significant experience in finance across diverse sectors, including hospitality, retail, engineering, aviation and aerospace. Prior to joining ASPHL, he served as Vice President - Finance at SAMHI Hotels Limited following earlier leadership roles at Devyani International, AirWorks Engineering, and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo). Over the course of his career, he has built extensive expertise in financial planning and control, strategic financial management, treasury management, refinancing activities, cost optimization, audits, due diligence controls and digital finance transformation.