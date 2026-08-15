Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 14.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 166.78 croreNet profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 14.32% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 166.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales166.78154.25 8 OPM %28.1029.43 -PBDT41.2841.18 0 PBT20.2023.14 -13 NP11.4913.41 -14
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