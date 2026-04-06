Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels launches properties in Darjeeling, Gangtok and Katra

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has launched three new hotels on 31 March 2026 - marking a significant expansion of its presence across key leisure destinations in India.Zone by The Park Darjeeling marks the entry into one of Indias most iconic hill destinations, bringing its signature design-forward sensibility, vibrant social spaces, and tech-savvy design to the Queen of the Hills. h Zone Connect by The Park Gangtok caters to the growing demand for well-planned stays in a key hill destination, serving both leisure and adventure travellers. h Zone Connect by The Park Katra marks the brands presence one of Indias most prominent spiritual destinations, offering a comfortable and efficient stay for visiting pilgrims and travellers.
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