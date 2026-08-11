Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 74.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.77% to Rs 2.47 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 74.36% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.77% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.471.49 66 OPM %74.0971.14 -PBDT1.831.06 73 PBT1.821.05 73 NP1.360.78 74
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