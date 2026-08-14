Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 138.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.63% to Rs 256.53 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 138.13% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.63% to Rs 256.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 258.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales256.53258.16 -1 OPM %11.795.99 -PBDT32.7816.62 97 PBT28.5912.96 121 NP21.679.10 138
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