Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 297.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 167.82 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 297.45% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 167.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 901.29% to Rs 38.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 931.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.