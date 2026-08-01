APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 5438.21 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 10.94% to Rs 263.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 5438.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5002.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5438.215002.81 9 OPM %7.567.44 -PBDT411.86364.31 13 PBT352.43309.95 14 NP263.11237.17 11
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