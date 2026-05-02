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APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 6075.98 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 20.89% to Rs 354.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 6075.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5324.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.91% to Rs 1203.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 22383.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19996.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6075.985324.35 14 22383.6219996.29 12 OPM %8.417.77 -8.056.00 - PBDT515.87416.33 24 1788.301161.76 54 PBT456.61358.73 27 1557.38960.44 62 NP354.35293.11 21 1203.08757.06 59

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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