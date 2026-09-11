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APL Apollo Tubes incorporates SG Enterprise Soln to provide shared corporate services

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Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
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APL Apollo Tubes announced that it has incorporated an associate company, SG Enterprise Solutions, which will provide common corporate support services to participating group entities through a centralised shared services model.

APL Apollo Tubes has invested Rs 1 lakh in SG Enterprise Solutions by subscribing to 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Following the investment, the company holds a 20% stake in SG Enterprise Solutions.

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 5 million tons.

The company reported a 10.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 263.1 crore on a 8.5% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,606.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Sales volume for the period under review was 744,823 ton, down 6% YoY.

The counter rose 1.41% to settle at Rs 2,198 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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