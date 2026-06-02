APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1751.6, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 48.51% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1751.6, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost around 6.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13506.55, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.24 lakh shares in last one month.