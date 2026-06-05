APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.71%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1839.3, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.25% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 40.26% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1839.3, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 3.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13436, down 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1849.7, up 1.8% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is down 4.25% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 40.26% fall in the Nifty Metal index.