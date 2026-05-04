APL Apollo Tubes has reported 20.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 354.35 crore on a 14.1% rise in net sales to Rs 6,075.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Sales volume increased by 11% YoY to 3,491,243 ton in the March 2026 quarter.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 5,758.13 crore, up 13.0% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 456.61 crore, up by 27.3% from Rs 358.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has posted net profit and net sales of Rs 1,203.08 crore (up 58.9% YoY) and Rs 22,383.62 crore (down 11.9% YoY), respectively.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo, said: APL Apollo has delivered its best-ever quarterly performance in Q4FY26, with all-time high sales volume, EBITDA, and PAT. It is a remarkable milestone given the challenges arising due to geopolitical tensions and global trade tariffs throughout the year. For FY26, the companys volume increased 11% YoY, which is ahead of overall industry growth. We remain focused on innovation and delivering the best customer experience to further enhance our leadership position in the industry. We are ready with our enhanced capacity, diversified product portfolio, distribution network and strong brand pull. We continue to remain prudent with our working capital management, which remains best in the construction material sector."