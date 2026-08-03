APL Apollo Tubes surges after recording PAT of Rs 263.1 crore in Q1 FY27

APL Apollo Tubes jumped 6.64% to Rs 1939.50 after the company reported 10.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 263.1 crore on a 8.5% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,606.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Sales volume for the period under review was 744,823 ton, down 6% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 10.6% YoY to Rs 411.3 crore, EBITDA per ton rose by 17.9% YoY to Rs 5,522 in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 352.4 crore, up by 13.7% from Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sanjay Gupta, chairman, APL Apollo, said: "The company reported Q1 FY27 sales volume of 744,823 Ton which was below our own expectations.