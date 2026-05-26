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Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 40.03% to Rs 14.35 crore

Net loss of Aplab reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.03% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 869.23% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 58.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.3523.93 -40 58.4463.67 -8 OPM %-12.61-5.85 -5.13-12.52 - PBDT-0.740.34 PL 3.86-6.08 LP PBT-0.860.21 PL 3.40-6.57 LP NP-0.727.04 PL 2.520.26 869

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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