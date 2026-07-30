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Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 37.80% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net loss of Aplab reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.80% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.6115.45 -38 OPM %-26.6411.26 -PBDT-2.861.25 PL PBT-3.061.13 PL NP-2.520.85 PL

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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