Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.80% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net loss of Aplab reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.80% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.6115.45-26.6411.26-2.861.25-3.061.13-2.520.85

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