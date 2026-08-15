Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.57% to Rs 8.47 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 45.02% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.57% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.475.21 63 OPM %59.0338.58 -PBDT4.823.17 52 PBT4.612.94 57 NP3.352.31 45
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