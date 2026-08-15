Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.57% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 45.02% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.57% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.475.2159.0338.584.823.174.612.943.352.31

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