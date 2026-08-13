Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 7043.50 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 34.17% to Rs 580.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 432.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 7043.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5842.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7043.505842.10 21 OPM %15.5114.58 -PBDT1033.90797.40 30 PBT798.80582.70 37 NP580.70432.80 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content